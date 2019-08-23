Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 8.28 N/A -4.45 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.33 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means Radius Health Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Radius Health Inc. and Curis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.54% for Radius Health Inc. with consensus price target of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Curis Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.