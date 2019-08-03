Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

We are comparing Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 8.18 N/A -4.45 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and has 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc. has a 18.11% upside potential and an average price target of $24. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 114.29%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.