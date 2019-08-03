Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

We are comparing Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|8.18
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Risk & Volatility
Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and has 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Radius Health Inc. has a 18.11% upside potential and an average price target of $24. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 114.29%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
