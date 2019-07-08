Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.66 N/A -4.88 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 189 11.55 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Radius Health Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Radius Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.04% and an $24 consensus target price. On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential upside is 6.87% and its consensus target price is $226.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Bio-Techne Corporation looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.