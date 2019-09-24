Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 23 9.54 N/A -4.45 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Radius Health Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Radius Health Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential is 20.00% at a $33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.