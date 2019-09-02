Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.23 N/A -4.45 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 27.58 N/A -1.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 16.61% for Radius Health Inc. with average price target of $33. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 255.03% and its average price target is $12. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.