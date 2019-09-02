Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|9.23
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|27.58
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Liquidity
Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 16.61% for Radius Health Inc. with average price target of $33. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 255.03% and its average price target is $12. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.
Summary
Aptinyx Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
