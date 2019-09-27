Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 26 -0.28 43.58M -4.45 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.31M -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Radius Health Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 168,327,539.59% -252.8% -65.9% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 320,383,328.26% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.81 beta which makes it 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Radius Health Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 26.68% for Radius Health Inc. with average target price of $33. Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $47.4, with potential upside of 26.47%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Radius Health Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.