Reviewing Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT)’s and Its Rivals results

Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is a company in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Radiant Logistics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.77% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Radiant Logistics Inc. has 27.81% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Radiant Logistics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.00% 10.70% 4.60% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Radiant Logistics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics Inc. N/A 6 20.64 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Radiant Logistics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Radiant Logistics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 4.00 2.54

The potential upside of the peers is 75.20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radiant Logistics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.37% -13.13% -17.44% 11.59% 39.34% 29.18% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Radiant Logistics Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Radiant Logistics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Radiant Logistics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Radiant Logistics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Radiant Logistics Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Radiant Logistics Inc.’s competitors are 47.15% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Radiant Logistics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Radiant Logistics Inc.’s rivals beat Radiant Logistics Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.