Reviewing Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT)’s and Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) and Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). The two are both Air Delivery & Freight Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics Inc. 6 0.25 N/A 0.27 20.64 Hub Group Inc. 42 0.38 N/A 2.99 15.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radiant Logistics Inc. and Hub Group Inc. Hub Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Radiant Logistics Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Hub Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.6% Hub Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Radiant Logistics Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Hub Group Inc. has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Radiant Logistics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hub Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Radiant Logistics Inc. and Hub Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hub Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Hub Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average price target and a 9.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.3% of Radiant Logistics Inc. shares and 95.4% of Hub Group Inc. shares. 27.81% are Radiant Logistics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Hub Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.37% -13.13% -17.44% 11.59% 39.34% 29.18% Hub Group Inc. 10.77% 11.02% 7.21% 1.84% -0.98% 22.34%

For the past year Radiant Logistics Inc. was more bullish than Hub Group Inc.

Summary

Hub Group Inc. beats Radiant Logistics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies for pickup and delivery. Its intermodal services also comprise negotiating rail and drayage rates, electronically tracking shipments in transit, and consolidate billing and handling claims for freight loss and damage on behalf of customers. In addition, the company offers truck brokerage services, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics name. Further, it provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, and railcar. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 29,378 53-foot private containers, as well as access to approximately 2,581 rail-owned containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern rails. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.