Reviewing Radian Group Inc. (RDN)’s and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)’s results

Since Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.30 N/A 3.04 7.50 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.57 N/A 1.75 14.14

Demonstrates Radian Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Radian Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Radian Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Radian Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Radian Group Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. National General Holdings Corp.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Radian Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60

Radian Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 10.96% upside potential. Competitively National General Holdings Corp. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 35.36%. The results provided earlier shows that National General Holdings Corp. appears more favorable than Radian Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radian Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 54.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.