Reviewing Radcom Ltd. (RDCM)’s and NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)’s results

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) and NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE), both competing one another are Computer Peripherals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radcom Ltd. 8 3.62 N/A -0.43 0.00 NICE Ltd. 131 6.50 N/A 2.67 57.16

Table 1 highlights Radcom Ltd. and NICE Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Radcom Ltd. and NICE Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radcom Ltd. 0.00% -7.4% -6.4% NICE Ltd. 0.00% 8.7% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Radcom Ltd.’s 0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. NICE Ltd.’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Radcom Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, NICE Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Radcom Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NICE Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Radcom Ltd. and NICE Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radcom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NICE Ltd. 0 4 3 2.43

On the other hand, NICE Ltd.’s potential downside is -5.18% and its average price target is $145.71.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radcom Ltd. and NICE Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 35.5% and 47.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 40.6% of Radcom Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.11% of NICE Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radcom Ltd. 1.29% -0.25% -9.36% -5.83% -61.09% 5.66% NICE Ltd. 1.56% 8.91% 12.58% 40.56% 39.87% 41.13%

For the past year Radcom Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than NICE Ltd.

Summary

NICE Ltd. beats Radcom Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience monitoring solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for next-generation networks, such as long term evolution, long term evolution advanced, voice over long term evolution, Internet protocol multimedia subsystem, voice over Internet protocol, universal mobile telecommunications service/global system for mobile communications, and mobile broadband. Its product line includes the MaveriQ, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The companyÂ’s MaveriQ solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer experience management, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. It also offers QiCare, a customer care application that enables CSPs to view subscriber reports and understand the subscribersÂ’ behavior and the quality of services being used online; QVIP, an application that enables CSPs to monitor and maintain satisfaction for the subscribers; and QMyHandset, which enables identification of problematic handsets, and provides analysis of the cause of the problem. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers, and independent representatives worldwide. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers a portfolio of solutions that provide an omnichannel customer engagement platform and data-driven insights that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered on-premises and in the cloud. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, self-service channels, back office operations, and retail branches spanning various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime & Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, IPC, Motorola, PWC, Ring Central, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.