Reviewing RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)’s and Its Peers results

As Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has 47.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.95% institutional ownership for its rivals. 49.1% of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.46% of all Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. 0.00% 0.50% 0.40% Industry Average 3.25% 26.33% 6.05%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. N/A 3 200.59 Industry Average 237.64M 7.32B 62.17

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.83

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. presently has an average target price of $5, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. The potential upside of the competitors is 26.48%. With higher probable upside potential for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s competitors, research analysts think RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. 0.89% 2.1% -6.19% 27.24% 17.59% 32.17% Industry Average 5.45% 5.30% 17.43% 20.25% 29.64% 23.95%

For the past year RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has stronger performance than RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s rivals.

Liquidity

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.38 Quick Ratio. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shows that it’s better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s rivals.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It also provides avionics solutions comprising integrated avionics upgrade suites for fighters and mission aircraft; mission and display computers; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs). In addition, the company offers inertial navigation systems (INS); R-100F, a FOG based navigation-grade embedded GPS-INS for fighters and helicopters; R-200M, a MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided INS for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft; and modular avionics and MEMS-based INS for UAVs and disposable applications. Further, it provides ground-based radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Israel Military Industries Ltd., and DRS Technologies, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.