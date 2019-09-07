Reviewing Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

We are contrasting Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 485.94 N/A -1.92 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.53 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 89.63% at a $49 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.