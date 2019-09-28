Reviewing Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 35.74M -1.92 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.54M -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 132,911,863.15% -47% -43.5% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 723,561,160.69% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 104.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.