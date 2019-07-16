Reviewing Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s results

Both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 563.31 N/A -2.08 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 126 35.97 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

The upside potential is 46.17% for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $48.5. On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 29.73% and its average price target is $203.56. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 93.5%. Insiders held 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.