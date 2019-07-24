Reviewing Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 576.68 N/A -2.08 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 31 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, InflaRx N.V. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 42.31% upside potential and a consensus target price of $48.5. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 109.79%. The information presented earlier suggests that InflaRx N.V. looks more robust than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.