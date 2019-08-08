Reviewing Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 579.72 N/A -1.92 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $48.5, and a 56.96% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immuron Limited.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.