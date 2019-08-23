Reviewing Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 525.69 N/A -1.92 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 18 2.70 N/A -7.16 0.00

Demonstrates Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The average price target of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 74.88%. Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $25.86, while its potential upside is 339.05%. The results provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 0%. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.