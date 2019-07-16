Reviewing Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

This is a contrast between Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 561.45 N/A -2.08 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 20 56.54 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $48.5, while its potential upside is 46.17%. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential downside is -15.63% and its average target price is $21. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.