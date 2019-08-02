Reviewing Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 630.28 N/A -1.92 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

$48.5 is Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 44.35%. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 415.87% and its average target price is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. looks more robust than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.