Reviewing Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)’s and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s results

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 5.18 N/A -3.65 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 8 3.85 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ra Medical Systems Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 11.5 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, ViewRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ra Medical Systems Inc. and ViewRay Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ViewRay Inc.’s potential upside is 72.91% and its average target price is $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares and 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares. 5.2% are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of ViewRay Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend while ViewRay Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ViewRay Inc. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.