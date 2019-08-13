Reviewing Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)’s and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s results

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|4
|5.18
|N/A
|-3.65
|0.00
|ViewRay Inc.
|8
|3.85
|N/A
|-1.20
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ra Medical Systems Inc. and ViewRay Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|-120%
|-98.4%
|ViewRay Inc.
|0.00%
|-80.1%
|-40.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 11.5 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, ViewRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ViewRay Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Ra Medical Systems Inc. and ViewRay Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ViewRay Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, ViewRay Inc.’s potential upside is 72.91% and its average target price is $6.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares and 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares. 5.2% are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of ViewRay Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|2.54%
|-19.14%
|-36.12%
|-61.34%
|0%
|-64.4%
|ViewRay Inc.
|-5.58%
|3.94%
|33.73%
|29.48%
|-22.22%
|47.61%
For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend while ViewRay Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
ViewRay Inc. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.
