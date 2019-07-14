Reviewing Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)’s and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s results

We are comparing Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 6.06 N/A -2.73 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ra Medical Systems Inc. and PAVmed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ra Medical Systems Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, PAVmed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ra Medical Systems Inc. and PAVmed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 15.2% respectively. 2.1% are Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.1% of PAVmed Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 1.47% 8.12% -40.66% -53.65% 0% -48.05% PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. has -48.05% weaker performance while PAVmed Inc. has 21.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Ra Medical Systems Inc. beats PAVmed Inc.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.