Reviewing Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)’s and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s results

Both Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -3.65 0.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.14 N/A 0.49 108.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4% Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Liquidity

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, Orthofix Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orthofix Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.5, and a -2.60% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Orthofix Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4% Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Orthofix Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.