Reviewing Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)’s and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 3.84 N/A -3.65 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 279 11.13 N/A 5.61 49.65

Table 1 highlights Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Abiomed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4% Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Medical Systems Inc. Its rival Abiomed Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 5.6 respectively. Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abiomed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Abiomed Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.5, while its potential downside is -25.00%. Meanwhile, Abiomed Inc.’s consensus price target is $215, while its potential upside is 9.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Abiomed Inc. looks more robust than Ra Medical Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares and 89.8% of Abiomed Inc. shares. About 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Abiomed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4% Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. was more bearish than Abiomed Inc.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.