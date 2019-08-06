Reviewing R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)’s and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s results

Both R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) are each other’s competitor in the Healthcare Information Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM Inc. 11 1.36 N/A -0.38 0.00 Change Healthcare Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see R1 RCM Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of R1 RCM Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -377.2% -5.1% Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Change Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for R1 RCM Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Change Healthcare Inc. 0 0 11 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Change Healthcare Inc. is $18.77, which is potential 42.85% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both R1 RCM Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 60.6% respectively. R1 RCM Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Change Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24% Change Healthcare Inc. -2.04% -3.26% 0% 0% 0% -7.13%

For the past year R1 RCM Inc. has 58.24% stronger performance while Change Healthcare Inc. has -7.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Change Healthcare Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors R1 RCM Inc.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.