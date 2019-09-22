Reviewing R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)’s and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s results

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00 Team Inc. 16 0.47 N/A -2.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Team Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8%

Risk and Volatility

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s current beta is 1.77 and it happens to be 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Team Inc. has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Team Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Team Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Team Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. Competitively, Team Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance while Team Inc. has 13.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Team Inc. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.