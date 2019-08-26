Reviewing R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)’s and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 1.89 7.22

In table 1 we can see R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 97.6%. 3.6% are R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.