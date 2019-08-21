Reviewing R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)’s and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s results

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.63 N/A 0.09 5.22

In table 1 we can see R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Document Security Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Document Security Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Document Security Systems Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Document Security Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was more bearish than Document Security Systems Inc.

Summary

Document Security Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.