Reviewing R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)’s and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s results

This is a contrast between R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00 Deluxe Corporation 43 1.01 N/A 2.82 15.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Deluxe Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Deluxe Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Deluxe Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Deluxe Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares and 90.2% of Deluxe Corporation shares. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance while Deluxe Corporation has 16.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.