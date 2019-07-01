Reviewing R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)’s and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)’s results

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 Aquantia Corp. 10 4.31 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Aquantia Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Aquantia Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.8% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares and 57.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares. 2.8% are R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company -14.2% -32.73% -49.92% -52.64% -54.74% -25.25% Aquantia Corp. 3.55% 40.48% 67.67% 32.45% 12.1% 53.14%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -25.25% weaker performance while Aquantia Corp. has 53.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aquantia Corp. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.