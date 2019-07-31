Reviewing Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)’s and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s results

Both Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Redfin Corporation 19 3.17 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Qutoutiao Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Qutoutiao Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Qutoutiao Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Redfin Corporation are 4.7 and 4.4 respectively. Redfin Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qutoutiao Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Qutoutiao Inc. and Redfin Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Redfin Corporation 0 3 5 2.63

Qutoutiao Inc. has a 246.53% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14. Redfin Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $22.63 average target price and a 25.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Qutoutiao Inc. looks more robust than Redfin Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Redfin Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Redfin Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -6.66% -32.61% -53.37% -1.17% 0% -7.24% Redfin Corporation -13.67% -22.21% -4.74% 14.87% -21.4% 20.14%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend while Redfin Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Redfin Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.