Reviewing Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)’s and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s results

Both Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.73 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Qutoutiao Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6%

Liquidity

Qutoutiao Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Professional Diversity Network Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Qutoutiao Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Qutoutiao Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Qutoutiao Inc.’s upside potential is 248.26% at a $14 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.1% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares and 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend while Professional Diversity Network Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Qutoutiao Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.