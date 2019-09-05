Reviewing Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qutoutiao Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Qutoutiao Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.20% -99.10% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Qutoutiao Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Qutoutiao Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

The competitors have a potential upside of 85.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qutoutiao Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend while Qutoutiao Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Qutoutiao Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Qutoutiao Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Qutoutiao Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qutoutiao Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Qutoutiao Inc.’s competitors beat Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.