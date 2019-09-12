Reviewing Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)’s and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID)’s results

We are contrasting Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 14 0.34 N/A 1.29 10.95 Sotheby’s 47 2.58 N/A 1.98 30.22

In table 1 we can see Qurate Retail Inc. and Sotheby’s’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sotheby’s is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Qurate Retail Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotheby’s, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Sotheby’s are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Sotheby’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while Sotheby’s had bullish trend.

Summary

Sotheby’s beats Qurate Retail Inc. on 9 of the 8 factors.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.