Reviewing Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)’s and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|15
|0.31
|N/A
|1.29
|10.95
|Farfetch Limited
|22
|4.07
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and Farfetch Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Qurate Retail Inc. and Farfetch Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Farfetch Limited
|0.00%
|-22.7%
|-18%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Qurate Retail Inc. and Farfetch Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Farfetch Limited
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Farfetch Limited on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 average target price and a 178.63% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.9% of Farfetch Limited are owned by institutional investors. Qurate Retail Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 96.44%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|4.19%
|6.22%
|-36.17%
|-35.47%
|-41.18%
|-23.28%
|Farfetch Limited
|-8.34%
|-0.74%
|-18.95%
|2.24%
|0%
|13.5%
For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while Farfetch Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
Farfetch Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Qurate Retail Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.