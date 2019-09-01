Reviewing Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)’s and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 15 0.31 N/A 1.29 10.95 Farfetch Limited 22 4.07 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and Farfetch Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Qurate Retail Inc. and Farfetch Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.7% -18%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Qurate Retail Inc. and Farfetch Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Farfetch Limited 0 0 4 3.00

Farfetch Limited on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 average target price and a 178.63% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.9% of Farfetch Limited are owned by institutional investors. Qurate Retail Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 96.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while Farfetch Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Farfetch Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Qurate Retail Inc.