Reviewing Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)’s and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 14 0.31 N/A 1.29 10.95 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.70 N/A 0.76 21.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Qurate Retail Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Qurate Retail Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qurate Retail Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.36% and 29.4% respectively. About 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.