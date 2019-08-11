Reviewing Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)’s and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 16 0.42 N/A 1.29 10.95 Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.13 N/A -13.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Qurate Retail Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.3% Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Qurate Retail Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Reebonz Holding Limited which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Qurate Retail Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Qurate Retail Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.48%. Competitively the average target price of Reebonz Holding Limited is $11, which is potential 475.92% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Reebonz Holding Limited is looking more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Qurate Retail Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 22%. About 2% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Reebonz Holding Limited.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.