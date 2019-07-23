Reviewing Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)’s and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s results

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 17 0.41 N/A 1.67 7.64 MarineMax Inc. 18 0.27 N/A 1.68 9.73

Table 1 highlights Qurate Retail Inc. and MarineMax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MarineMax Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Qurate Retail Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of MarineMax Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 8.5% MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta means Qurate Retail Inc.’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, MarineMax Inc.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor MarineMax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. MarineMax Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qurate Retail Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Qurate Retail Inc. and MarineMax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Qurate Retail Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.14% and an $20 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of MarineMax Inc. is $30, which is potential 105.06% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MarineMax Inc. is looking more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.7% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares and 87.5% of MarineMax Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are MarineMax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. -24.82% -26.22% -41.59% -48% -42.98% -34.68% MarineMax Inc. -0.97% -16.23% -9.86% -33.12% -31.12% -10.65%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. has weaker performance than Qurate Retail Inc.

Summary

MarineMax Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.