Reviewing Quotient Limited (QTNT)’s and Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s results

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) compete against each other in the Diagnostic Substances sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Limited 9 0.00 39.76M -1.95 0.00 Palatin Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 224.23M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quotient Limited and Palatin Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Limited 435,010,940.92% 0% -64.5% Palatin Technologies Inc. 24,170,529,265.93% -20.8% -15.6%

Volatility and Risk

Quotient Limited’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Palatin Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quotient Limited. Its rival Palatin Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Quotient Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Palatin Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quotient Limited and Palatin Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 16.5%. 1.6% are Quotient Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% are Palatin Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quotient Limited -1.58% 16.3% 32% 32.17% 40.8% 72.55% Palatin Technologies Inc. -7.79% -16.56% -25.45% 33.75% -3.78% 28.39%

For the past year Quotient Limited was more bullish than Palatin Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Palatin Technologies Inc. beats Quotient Limited.

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). Its drug development programs also include melanocortin peptide system program, including PL-8177 is a selective melanocortin receptor 1 agonist peptide for inflammatory bowel diseases; and PL-8331, is a preclinical development candidate for treating ocular inflammation. In addition, the company develops natriuretic peptide system programs, including PLÂ­3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor-A agonist for treatment of cardiovascular indications; and PL-5028, s dual natriuretic peptide receptor A and C agonist that is in preclinical development for cardiovascular diseases, such as reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. Palatin Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.