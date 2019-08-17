Reviewing Quorum Health Corporation (QHC)’s and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s results

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) compete against each other in the Hospitals sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quorum Health Corporation 2 0.02 N/A -4.83 0.00 The Joint Corp. 16 6.62 N/A 0.11 166.49

Table 1 demonstrates Quorum Health Corporation and The Joint Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quorum Health Corporation 0.00% 176.8% -8.6% The Joint Corp. 0.00% 116.2% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quorum Health Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, The Joint Corp. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quorum Health Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Joint Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Quorum Health Corporation and The Joint Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quorum Health Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Joint Corp. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, The Joint Corp.’s potential upside is 14.45% and its consensus price target is $19.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Quorum Health Corporation and The Joint Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 53.2% respectively. 6% are Quorum Health Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of The Joint Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quorum Health Corporation 12.16% 21.17% -17.41% -45.57% -65.63% -42.56% The Joint Corp. -11.96% -2.12% 3.88% 126.47% 125.64% 122.12%

For the past year Quorum Health Corporation has -42.56% weaker performance while The Joint Corp. has 122.12% stronger performance.

Summary

The Joint Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Quorum Health Corporation.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 36 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,459 licensed beds in 16 states. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.