Reviewing Qumu Corporation (QUMU)’s and Its Rivals results

As Computer Peripherals company, Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.6% of Qumu Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Qumu Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.77% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Qumu Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu Corporation 0.00% -0.60% -0.10% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Qumu Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Qumu Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 2.50 2.56

With average price target of $6, Qumu Corporation has a potential upside of 85.19%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.05%. Given Qumu Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Qumu Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qumu Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qumu Corporation -2.36% -11.43% 1.92% 55% 34.78% 95.79% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Qumu Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Qumu Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Qumu Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. Qumu Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qumu Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Qumu Corporation has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Qumu Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Qumu Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. It markets its products to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.