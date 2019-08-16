Reviewing Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES)’s and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)’s results

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.32 0.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -4.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3% Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quintana Energy Services Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Key Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Quintana Energy Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 247.62% and an $4.38 average target price. Meanwhile, Key Energy Services Inc.’s average target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 198.46%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Quintana Energy Services Inc. seems more appealing than Key Energy Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Key Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.1% of Key Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33% Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34%

For the past year Quintana Energy Services Inc. has -41.33% weaker performance while Key Energy Services Inc. has 47.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Quintana Energy Services Inc. beats Key Energy Services Inc.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.