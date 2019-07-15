Reviewing Quidel Corporation (QDEL)’s and Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s results

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diagnostic Substances. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel Corporation 60 4.56 N/A 1.74 33.14 Vermillion Inc. 1 27.94 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Quidel Corporation and Vermillion Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.5% Vermillion Inc. 0.00% -150.8% -97.9%

Volatility & Risk

Quidel Corporation has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vermillion Inc.’s 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.7 beta.

Liquidity

Quidel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Vermillion Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Vermillion Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quidel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quidel Corporation and Vermillion Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Vermillion Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Quidel Corporation is $75.5, with potential upside of 31.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quidel Corporation and Vermillion Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.8% and 25.5% respectively. Quidel Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Vermillion Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quidel Corporation -10.8% -10.43% -5.73% -12.76% -4.06% 18.05% Vermillion Inc. 1.59% -11.11% 66.23% 125.15% 0.79% 326.67%

For the past year Quidel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Vermillion Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Quidel Corporation beats Vermillion Inc.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S. Pneomoniae fluorescent immunoassay (FIA) to detect pneumococcal pneumonia and meningitis; Sofia Legionella FIA to detect Legionella pneumophila seorgroup 1 antigen; AmpliVue Bordetella assay to detect Bordetella pertussis; and Lyra Adenovirus assay to detect human adenovirus viral DNA. In addition, the company offers Sofia hCG fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue pregnancy tests to detect hCG in serum or urine; Thyretain for the diagnosis of graves disease; QuickVue Chlamydia test to detect Chlamydia trachomatis; Solana Trichomonas assay for the diagnosis of trichomoniasis; and clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and evaluation of bone resorption/formation. Further, it provides Lyra Direct C. difficile assay to detect Clostridium difficile Toxin A or Toxin B genes; Super E-Mix and D3 IFA Enterovirus indirect fluorescent antibody products; QuickVue fecal immunochemical test to detect the presence of blood in stool specimens; and serological tests to measure antibodies circulating in the blood. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor. It serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.