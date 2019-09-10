Reviewing Quidel Corporation (QDEL)’s and Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s results

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) have been rivals in the Diagnostic Substances for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel Corporation 61 5.21 N/A 1.51 39.12 Neogen Corporation 62 9.00 N/A 1.14 62.41

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Neogen Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Quidel Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Quidel Corporation is currently more affordable than Neogen Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Quidel Corporation and Neogen Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel Corporation 0.00% 15.8% 8% Neogen Corporation 0.00% 11% 10%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that Quidel Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Neogen Corporation’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quidel Corporation. Its rival Neogen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.3 and 9.9 respectively. Neogen Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quidel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Quidel Corporation and Neogen Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Neogen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Quidel Corporation’s upside potential is 18.65% at a $75.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quidel Corporation and Neogen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 93% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.2% of Quidel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Neogen Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quidel Corporation 0.36% -0.61% -7.87% 5.41% -9.66% 20.91% Neogen Corporation 3.27% 17.18% 18.86% 20.98% -10.77% 25.26%

For the past year Quidel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neogen Corporation.

Summary

Neogen Corporation beats Quidel Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S. Pneomoniae fluorescent immunoassay (FIA) to detect pneumococcal pneumonia and meningitis; Sofia Legionella FIA to detect Legionella pneumophila seorgroup 1 antigen; AmpliVue Bordetella assay to detect Bordetella pertussis; and Lyra Adenovirus assay to detect human adenovirus viral DNA. In addition, the company offers Sofia hCG fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue pregnancy tests to detect hCG in serum or urine; Thyretain for the diagnosis of graves disease; QuickVue Chlamydia test to detect Chlamydia trachomatis; Solana Trichomonas assay for the diagnosis of trichomoniasis; and clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and evaluation of bone resorption/formation. Further, it provides Lyra Direct C. difficile assay to detect Clostridium difficile Toxin A or Toxin B genes; Super E-Mix and D3 IFA Enterovirus indirect fluorescent antibody products; QuickVue fecal immunochemical test to detect the presence of blood in stool specimens; and serological tests to measure antibodies circulating in the blood. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segmentÂ’s products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.