Reviewing Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC)’s and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)’s results

As Waste Management businesses, Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource Holding Corporation 2 0.35 N/A -0.16 0.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 17 1.17 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Covanta Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0.00% -4% -3% Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% -8.7% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.92 beta indicates that Quest Resource Holding Corporation is 92.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Covanta Holding Corporation’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Quest Resource Holding Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Covanta Holding Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Covanta Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

The average target price of Quest Resource Holding Corporation is $4, with potential upside of 66.67%. Competitively Covanta Holding Corporation has an average target price of $18.33, with potential upside of 9.43%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Quest Resource Holding Corporation seems more appealing than Covanta Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares and 84.2% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned 7.8% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Covanta Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Resource Holding Corporation -3.64% 8.72% 38.56% -6.61% 7.07% 55.88% Covanta Holding Corporation 0.56% 0.45% 3.37% 13.09% 13.74% 32.64%

For the past year Quest Resource Holding Corporation was more bullish than Covanta Holding Corporation.

Summary

Quest Resource Holding Corporation beats Covanta Holding Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.