Reviewing Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s results

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 97 1.88 N/A 5.15 19.81 Guardant Health Inc. 83 46.50 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Guardant Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4% Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Guardant Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Guardant Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Guardant Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33 Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$105.5 is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -0.21%. On the other hand, Guardant Health Inc.’s potential upside is 43.90% and its consensus price target is $104.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Guardant Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Guardant Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5% of Guardant Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was less bullish than Guardant Health Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.