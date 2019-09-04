Reviewing Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s results

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 96 1.79 N/A 5.15 19.81 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 137 2.61 N/A 4.52 29.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is $105.5, with potential upside of 3.15%. Meanwhile, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s average target price is $157, while its potential upside is 20.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that Charles River Laboratories International Inc. looks more robust than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 96.8%. 0.5% are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was more bullish than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats Quest Diagnostics Incorporated on 9 of the 12 factors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.