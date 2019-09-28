Reviewing Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s results

Both Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 103 2.94 133.98M 5.15 19.81 Biocept Inc. 1 -0.02 21.81M -7.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Biocept Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Biocept Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 129,775,280.90% 13.7% 6.4% Biocept Inc. 2,390,660,966.79% -348.7% -186%

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Biocept Inc.’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Biocept Inc. has 2.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biocept Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Biocept Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33 Biocept Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.01% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with average price target of $105.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 0.23% are Biocept Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was more bullish than Biocept Inc.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors Biocept Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.