Reviewing Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 96 1.80 N/A 5.15 19.81 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 304 4.39 N/A 17.13 18.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $105.5, and a 4.14% upside potential. Competitively Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a consensus price target of $357.5, with potential upside of 6.64%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is looking more favorable than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 79%. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has weaker performance than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.