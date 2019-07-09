Reviewing Qudian Inc. (QD)’s and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s results

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.14 6.17 Perspecta Inc. 21 0.97 N/A 0.32 69.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Qudian Inc. and Perspecta Inc. Perspecta Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Qudian Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Qudian Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Qudian Inc. and Perspecta Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 14.6% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qudian Inc. Its rival Perspecta Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Qudian Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Qudian Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Perspecta Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a -16.70% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Qudian Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.6% of Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Qudian Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Perspecta Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. -7.28% 26.13% 38.89% 66.67% -39.08% 63.17% Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08%

For the past year Qudian Inc. was more bullish than Perspecta Inc.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.