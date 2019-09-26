Reviewing Qudian Inc. (QD)’s and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s results

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29 Atlassian Corporation Plc 127 25.63 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Qudian Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Qudian Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1% Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9%

Liquidity

Qudian Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Atlassian Corporation Plc which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Qudian Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Qudian Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the average target price of Atlassian Corporation Plc is $140, which is potential 9.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qudian Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc are owned by institutional investors at 18.4% and 87.9% respectively. 1.6% are Qudian Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05% Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47%

For the past year Qudian Inc. was more bullish than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Qudian Inc. beats Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.